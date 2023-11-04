Xbox Series X Users Divided Over Controversial New Ad

Microsoft has been increasingly shoving ads down the throats of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners. Recent home screen redesigns have added more ads for featured games and Xbox Game Pass than ever. There's even a "Most Played" games section which you would think would show Xbox users the game they've played the most. Nope, it's used to advertise the most popular games on the Xbox store. And we know Xbox has been looking into adding ad placements in actual games as well. As you would expect, the more it does all of this, the more Xbox fans revolt, which is to say complain about it on Reddit, X, and other social media platforms about it. It looks like Xbox doesn't care though as it's continued the invasive ads.

If you booted up your Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X lately, you've likely been treated to a giant ad that takes over your entire screen for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. And you have to confirm you're not interested in buying the game before you can access your console. It's a little much, and many Xbox fans were quick to call it out. This isn't the first time Xbox has done this, but it seems either this has been the most prevalent push of the ad or for some reason this ad in particular caught the attention of those that received it, which is probably true because it's a very bright red that stops you in your tracks.

Hey @Xbox hear us load and clear: FULL SCREEN CONSOLE TAKEOVER ADS LIKE THIS ARE NOT WELCOME, NOR ARE THEY OKAY. @XboxP3 pic.twitter.com/Sh8bGkrq5r — Nick @ WhatsGood (@NickdeBruyne) November 2, 2023

Pretty shocked by the apologia around intrusive Xbox ads. Is it the end of the world? No. But it's just as easy for Microsoft to not do them as it is for people to press the back button.



I pay for the console.

I pay to play online.

I do not need to pay for marketing. pic.twitter.com/ns5A2dcJ3C — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) November 3, 2023

So the defense for big ads on your dash when logging in is “people whining”? I remember Xbox guys annoyance at peeps wanted a road map for games and now seeing the same from PlayStation guys.



On the real you lames deserve everything egregious these companies may have in store. pic.twitter.com/RR1AEPyfSe — Eric J. (@ecjaxson) November 3, 2023

While many have called out the invasive ad others have defended it, suggesting because it can be closed out of so quickly that it hardly registers as an annoyance. This is, of course, true, but doesn't justify why it needs to take over your screen to begin with. Microsoft makes so much money it could burn half of it what it makes and still have no idea what to do with the rest. There's also a reasonable expectation that -- at the very least -- you won't have to be bombarded with ads on a machine you paid half a grand for. Lastly, nobody likes ads. So people complaining about ads isn't a new trend. People defending ads though is a far newer concept. More than this, this is the starting point, not the end. The ads will get more plentiful and more invasive over time, especially if so many give their permission at every checkpoint.

Get a life if you are complaining about this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ad on Xbox. pic.twitter.com/3pHoQfEUrl — PeterOvo (@PeterOvo5) November 3, 2023

There was a lot of fake and illogical outrage from bad actors leading up to Starfield's release. Nobody should be surprised by the fake outrage for a Call of Duty Xbox ad 🙄 pic.twitter.com/RI4rd0U2Hi — JayWood2010 (@JayWood2010) November 3, 2023

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with the first set of tweets or the second set? Are people complaining about nothing or is the growing number of ads on Xbox consoles becoming a problem?