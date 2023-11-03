Xbox Game Pass Users Warn "Don't Sleep" on Newly Added Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are telling fellow subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X|S not to sleep on a newly added game. 2023 has been a crazy year for video game releases. It's easily the most jam-packed year when it comes to notable game releases in quite some time, and has included the likes of Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Hi-Fi Rush, Diablo 4, Pikmin 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Forza Motorsport, and Hogwarts Legacy. This is an incredible lineup of games, and November and December haven't even happened yet. Because this year is brimming with great releases, a lot of games are flying under the radar. To this end, Xbox Game Pass subscribers over on Reddit are warning not to repeat this mistake with recent release Jusant.

Released on October 31 via Don't Nod -- the studio best known for the Life is Strange series, as well as vampire RPG Vampyr -- Jusant currently boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 82 to 85, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, on Steam, 96 percent of user reviews for the game are positive, which is a very high percentage for the platforms. In other words, it seems consumers are enjoying it even more than critics. And this ties into one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, which warns "don't sleep" on the game. And judging by the amount of votes up and most of the comments, this is good advice.

"Jusant is a brand-new action-puzzle climbing game and a meditative journey to the top of a tall tower," reads an official pitch of the game. "Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths, and unravel the secrets from a bygone civilization."

The game's official description continues, adding some details about gameplay: "Master your climbing tools and watch your stamina meter to successfully navigate this mysterious and changing tower. As you go higher and hone your skills, you'll have to figure out how best to use the tools at your disposal to get to where you want to go. Explore alternative paths to find clues about what happened here."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC at different price points. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.