New Xbox Game Pass Game Brings Back SNES Series

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate addition brings back a series that can trace its roots all the way back to the SNES. This new addition is actually a collection, which means there is now technically three new games for subscribers to play, but unfortunately only on PC. The collection is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but the new Game Pass addition is for PC only. More specifically, if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on PC you can now enjoy Shadowrun Trilogy, which is comprised of a trio of games from 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively: Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director's Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition.

For those unfamilar with the Shadowrun series, it's a sci-fi tabletop role-playing game that was created in 1989. It was first adapted to video games in 1993 under the same name and courtesy of Beam Dog. Unfortunately, this is not the version that's been added. There were three Shadowrun releases in the 90s and then another n 2007, but these are not included. That said, these installments don't hold up in 2023, so that's for the better probably.

"The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises three cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy," reads an official elevator pitch of the product. "Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC at the price points of $10 and $15 a month, respectively. The major differences between the two different tiers, other than the price, is that the latter comes with EA Play access and an Xbox Live Gold subscription bundled in. For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.