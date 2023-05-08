Xbox Game Pass Has a New Action RPG For You to Play

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new action RPG to play as a new game has been added today, May 8. Unfortunately, if you're on PC, you don't have anything new to play, as the game has only been added to the console version of the subscription service. How long the game, Weird West, is set to be available via the subscription service, we don't know, as per usual, Microsoft has not disclosed this information. However, as long as the game is available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it with a 20 percent discount.

For those that have never heard of Weird West, it's an action RPG from developer WolfEye Studios and publisher Devolver Digital. The former is notably led by Raphael Colantonio, the creator of the Dishonored series. The game was released on March 31, 2022 and it earned Metacritic scores ranging from 73 to 81, depending on the platform. This is a pretty wide range of review scores, and it's unclear why the range is wide.

"Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures," reads an official blurb about the game. "Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."

Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms, standard and Ultimate. The former runs at $10 a month, while the latter is $15 a month. For an extra $5 every month, Ultimate subscribers get access to EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and exclusive perks like free trials to anime subscription services. No matter which tier you choose, both are available via the same platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.