Highly Rated Original Xbox Game on Sale for $2.49

A highly rated original Xbox game that is backwards compatible and playable with Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is currently on sale for $2.49. The game is normally $9.99, so this represents a savings of $7.50. In other words, the game is 80 percent off. That said, it's currently available via Xbox Game Pass, which means you may already have access to it. This also means Xbox Game Pass subscribers should get an extra 20 percent off this $2.49 price. As for what the game mystery game is, it's Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge.

Developed by FASA Studio and published by Microsoft, the first-party arcade-flight game debuted on October 21, 2003, as an Xbox exclusive. And it's never come to any other platform. 20 years later it remains an Xbox exclusive. As the name suggests, it's a follow-up to 2020's Crimson Skies.

Upon release, the game earned an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the higher-rated games of 2003. According to reviews for the game, the biggest points of this positive reception were the game's graphics, audio, and use of Xbox Live. And of course, the gameplay is fun as well, or at least it was in 2003. How well the game holds up in 2023, we don't know.

"Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge combines thrilling aerial combat with the swashbuckling style of a Hollywood action-adventure movie," reads an official blurb about the game. "Set in an alternate 1930s world of gunship diplomacy and sinister intrigue, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge lets you pilot powerful aircraft against nefarious air pirates and behemoth war zeppelins."

