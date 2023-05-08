GameStop Makes Xbox Exclusives $2 and $3

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Right now GameStop has big discounts on a pair of Xbox exclusives, and by big discounts, we mean the retailer has made one of these two games $1.99 and the other $2.99. The catch always with GameStop is that in addition to being limited-time deals, these deals are for physical and pre-owned versions of the games, which in this case is one Xbox One game and one Xbox Series X game. As for how long the deals are available, we don't know, as GameStop does not disclose this information.

One of the two games in question is Sunset Overdrive from the now PlayStation-owned Insomniac Games. It was released in 2014 and is widely considered one of the better Xbox One exclusive games. The other game is Bleeding Edge, which released in 2020 from Hellblade developer Ninja Theory. Unlike Sunset Overdrve, it was not well receieved when it was released. Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer for both games as well:

Sunset Overdrive: See at GameStop "In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it's the end of the world, but for you it's a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure."

Bleeding Edge: See at GameStop "Team Up. Cause Chaos. Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colourful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York's most wanted assassin. Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!"

For more Xbox coverage -- including not just the latest deals, but the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you finally give Bleeding Edge or Sunset Overdrive a try now that they are dirt cheap?