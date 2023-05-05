Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Two Freebies

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with not one, but two freebies, courtesy of two fairly recent releases on the consoles. One of the advantages the pair of Xbox Series consoles have over the PS5 is more customization. Where the PS4 had a wide range of customization options, these options were scaled back on PS5. For example, you can't customize the background of the PS5 like you could on PS4. You can do this on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S though. To this end, two new, free backgrounds have been added.

The first of the two backgrounds is a dynamic Star Wars Jedi: Survivor background. In this case, dyanmic is the opposite of static, and means the background moves. Unfortunately, there is no music or sounds effects that accompany the use of the background, but that's because Xbox doesn't allow for this.

The other new background is also dyanmic, but it's not themed after Star Wars. Rather, it's a dynamic background for GhostWire: Tokyo, the former PS5 console exclusive and 2020 game from devloper Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda that just came to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for the first time last month.

Feel the Force and focus your mind.



Try the new #StarWarsJediSurvivor dynamic background on your Xbox Series X|S console now! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/Xff6kn4YE6 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 4, 2023

A new Dynamic Background for Ghostwire Tokyo is now available on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/Ig02JHmMzC — Klobrille (@klobrille) May 5, 2023

It's worth noting that the Twitter user Klobrille, pictured above, is part of the Alpha tier of the Xbox Insiders program, which is why his home screen/dashboard looks different. If you like this redesign more, the good news is it's rolling out to everyone in the future, though, right now, there's no word of when. All of this is to say, your mileage with both themes will vary depending on what layout you have currently. As you can see, the newer design shows off the image of the background much more than the current design.

