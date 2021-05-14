Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Is $1 for a Limited Time

✖

For those that have been on the fence with Xbox Game Pass for quite some time, now is the perfect time to try out the subscription service for yourself. For a limited time only, Microsoft is giving those who subscribe to the platform three months Xbox Game Pass for merely one dollar. Yes, for one quarter of the year, you can check out the popular Xbox service for mere pocket change.

As you might be asking when reading about this offer at first glance, "What's the catch?" Well, there is indeed a catch to be had with this situation. Unfortunately, if you're someone who has been subscribed to Xbox Game Pass in the past, this isn't a deal you'll be able to take advantage of. Instead, Microsoft is only making this offer open to those who have never given Game Pass a whirl. So if you're a new subscriber, this is something you can still look to try out for yourself.

What makes this deal specifically so great is that this three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass is also for the Ultimate iteration of the platform. This means that you won't only be able to check out the full catalog of titles on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, but you'll also be able to download the games available for the platform's PC version as well. In addition, Ultimate also gives you access to Xbox Live Gold, which will allow you to play numerous games online and also gives you a slate of additional free games to download every month.

As mentioned, if you somehow haven't tried out Xbox Game Pass in the past, this is definitely the deal to hop on to change that trajectory. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate typically retailing for roughly $45 over a three-month period, this is an offer that goes far beyond what you would consider a standard sale. If you'd like to learn more about all of this, you the official Xbox Game Pass Ultimate page on the Microsoft Store right here.

So what do you think of this deal? Is this something that's going to get you to finally subscribe to Xbox Game Pass? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.