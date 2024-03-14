Best Xbox Game Pass Week of 2024 Adds Four New Great Games

For the first time in 2024, Xbox Game Pass is having a great week, complete with not one, not two, not three, but four notable games, including one game that instantly becomes one of the best games available via the Xbox Game Pass library. Better yet, three of the four games are not only available via the Xbox versions of the subscription service, but the PC version as well.

How long any of these games will be available via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft, per usual, does not disclose. None are from Xbox Game Studios or Bethesda or Activision, so none will be permanent additions, but that is the extent of what we know other than that as long as each is available, subscribers can purchase each with a 20 percent discount.

Below, you can check out each game. This includes a trailer for each game, an official game description, and some background information:

Control: Ultimate Edition

Background Information: Released in 2019 by developer Remedy Entertainment -- best known for the Alan Wake series -- Control was a Game of the Year contender the year it was released. It is a standalone game, but set in the Alan Wake universe. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores as high as 87.

Game Description: "A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control...Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?"

No More Heroes III

Background Information: Released in 2021 by Grasshopper Manufacture, No More Heroes III is the fourth installment in the No More Heroes series, despite what its name suggests, thanks to a spin-off game in the series. It is the third mainline installment though. Upon release, the cult hit garnered Metacritic scores as high as 77.

Game Description: "The legendary assassin Travis Touchdown returns to the Garden of Madness! Now he must make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in order to stop the evil Prince FU and his nine alien underlings from taking over Earth."

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Background Information: A remake of 2003's SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated was released in 2020 by Purple Lamp Studios and THQ Nordic. The first major release in the series since 2015, it boasts Metacritic scores as high as 71.

Game Description: "Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!"

NBA 2K24

Background Information: Released in 2023 by developer Visual Concepts and 2K, NBA 2K23 was notably the 25th installment in the series. While it sold very well, it did not review very well, only earning a 68 on Metacritic.

Game Description: "Grab your squad and experience the past, present, and future of hoops culture in NBA 2K24. Enjoy loads of pure, unadulterated action and limitless personalized MyPLAYER options in MyCAREER. Collect an impressive array of legends and build your perfect lineup in MyTEAM. Feel more responsive gameplay and polished visuals while playing with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams in PLAY NOW."