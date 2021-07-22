Xbox Game Pass Just Saved You $65

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers saved $65 on games today. If you haven't checked the Xbox Game Pass library today, it's been added to with three games. It doesn't matter if you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, you have three new games to play, which if you were to buy, would cost $65. That said, none of the three games are very consequential, but one is a brand new release that just dropped today.

Highlighting the three new games is Last Stop from developer Variable State and publisher Annapurna Interactive, which was literally just released today at the price point of $25. The second and third games, Atomiccrops and Raji: An Ancient Epic both released last year, with each coming in at $15 and $25, respectively. The former was developed by Bird Bath Games and published by Raw Fury, while the latter was released by Nodding Heads Games.

Below, you can check out a trailer for each game and read more about each game, courtesy of an official game description. Meanwhile, it's important to remember that each game is now available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, and this discount will remain active as long as each game is available via Xbox Game Pass.