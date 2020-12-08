Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games That Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added two new games today to both the console version and the PC version of the subscription service. More specifically, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy both Call of the Sea and Monster Sanctuary via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. As you may know, both games just released today, or in the case of Monster Sanctuary, fully released, as it's been available in Early Access before this.

Both games have been added to both versions of the subscription service, but presumably only for a limited time, given that neither are published by Xbox itself. Typically, games are added for at least several months, but right now there's no knowing how long either game has been added for.

That said, while both are available via Xbox Game Pass, both are also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount in case you want to support the makers of the game or want to play it after it leaves the subscription service or if you move on from the service.

As for the games themselves, the first, Call of the Sea, comes the way of developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury. Meanwhile, Monster Sanctuary, which has a fair bit more buzz around after a successful Early Access campaign on Steam, comes the way of developer Mo Rai Games and publisher Team 17. Without a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription, both run at $20 USD each, before tax of course.

Below, you can check out both games. This includes not only a trailer for the pair of titles but an official description and information on platforms.