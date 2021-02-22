Xbox Game Pass Will Add One of 2020's Most Popular Sports Games Soon

✖

February has nearly wrapped up, which means we’re soon set to start hearing about which games will be heading to Xbox Game Pass in the month of March. And while we might still be a few more days out from learning about the more extensive slate heading to the service in the coming month, we now know one title that will join the service quite soon.

On the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account today, it was revealed that Madden NFL 21 is set to hit the platform in the first week of March. The latest installment in the ever-popular football series will land on March 2 and will be coming to both console and PC. So whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC, you’ll be able to gain access for yourself.

We now go live to XGPSPN Video Game Sports Highlight Show for a very important message regarding Madden NFL 21 pic.twitter.com/vmPwIxL5tB — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 22, 2021

That being said, there is one major caveat with Madden 21’s addition to Xbox Game Pass. The game is being brought onto the service via EA Play, which is only accessible to those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. So if you aren’t subscribed to the higher tier of the service, you won’t be able to download Madden 21 for yourself.

As mentioned previously, perhaps the best part of Madden NFL 21's addition to Game Pass for some players is that it will be fully optimized for Xbox Series X and S. EA actually released a next-gen upgrade patch for the game last year meaning that the version will be a bit better than the standard Xbox One iteration. Overall, it's nice to see more next-gen games are slowly heading to Game Pass in the months following the release of the two new Xbox consoles.

So what do you think of this first addition to Xbox Game Pass for the month of March? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.