Xbox Game Pass Reveals First New Addition for May

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the first major new game that will be coming to the subscription service for the month of May. Specifically, the game is that of Dragon Quest Builders 2 from publisher Square Enix. And while the addition of this 2019 release is sure to make waves on its own, this actually marks the first time that the title has even come to Xbox.

Yes, this is yet another instance in which Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be launching on Xbox Game Pass the same day that it arrives on the platform as a whole. Previously, the action RPG was only available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 when it first released. The game then later came to PC as well, but Xbox fans have been left out in the cold until this moment.

What's perhaps best about Dragon Quest Builders 2's arrival on Xbox Game Pass is that it will be hitting every single iteration of the service. Whether you are subscribed solely to the console, PC, or Ultimate version of Game Pass, Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be playable on every platform. In fact, it's even going to be able to be experienced on mobile devices via the Cloud as well. And if you're someone who likes to mix up where you might play a game, Microsoft has you in mind on this front as well. Dragon Quest Builders 2 will also be a "Play Anywhere" title, meaning that you can transfer your save back and forth between the console and PC versions of the game.

As for when Dragon Quest Builders 2 is officially slated to release, it will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in a little over a week on May 4. The game on its own will retail for $49.99 if you're someone who would prefer to buy it outright rather than play it through Game Pass.

So how do you feel about this new addition to Xbox Game Pass to kick off May? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.