Xbox Game Pass Teases Addition of One of 2020's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass is teasing another massive addition to the ever-growing subscription service, and this time around, it looks like the platform is about to receive one of 2020's best games. Specifically, that game looks to be Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is the latest installment in the long-running Sega-published series. And while Xbox hasn't confirmed that Like a Dragon is officially joining Game Pass just yet, the announcement seems to likely be coming very soon.

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account today released another teaser prior to tomorrow's Xbox showcase event that indicated Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be an upcoming addition to the catalog. Although Like a Dragon wasn't specifically mentioned in the teaser, the word "Dragon" did appear, but in a rather roundabout way. The teaser as a whole was shown off as a fake email from someone that works on the Game Pass team. The body of the email contained the name of the game in question blocked out, but the headline of the email was labeled "Details Regarding Announcements, Games, Other News". While that might not seem like a big deal on its own, if you take the first letter of every word from that subject line, it spells out the word Dragon.

Melissa wanted us to show you the first part but she didn’t want us to show you the second part #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AY2RwIBWjw — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 12, 2021

Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to Xbox Game Pass also wouldn't be much of a shock in the slightest given that the whole series is already readily available to download on the platform. Sega and developer RGG Studio have slowly been bringing all Yakuza titles to Xbox Game Pass, and now that Like a Dragon has been out for quite some time, it would be logical to see it also head to the service.

And if you needed even more proof that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is going to come to Xbox Game Pass, reputable gaming reporter Tom Warren confirmed as much on Twitter today. Although he didn't say when Like a Dragon might be coming to Game Pass, he did say that this tease from Xbox is absolutely hinting at the title's addition.

So what do you think about this potential new get for Xbox Game Pass?