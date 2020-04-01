Xbox Game Pass Adds Brand New Game Releasing Today

Today, Microsoft announced that it’s adding a new game to Xbox Game Pass, but only the Xbox One version. More specifically, today Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One has added Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which just released today. From developer We’re Five Games and publisher tinyBuild, Totally Reliable Delivery Service ia a ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers that more or less looks like the beautiful lovechild of Gang Beasts and Human: Fall Flat.

“Delivery Attempted. That’s the Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee! T.R.D.S. is a ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Work together using odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination.”

At the moment of moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, so be sure to check it out sooner rather than later. Most games hang around for at least a few months, but sometimes games seemingly come in and leave not long after.

Here’s a Totally Reliable Tweet to let you know that Totally Reliable Delivery Service is available today pic.twitter.com/wwHO2Lb5LV — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 1, 2020

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 or $15 a month depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games, as well as other perks, like exclusive discounts.

Total Reliable Delivery Service is available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: