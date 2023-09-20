Xbox Leak Reveals Cost Estimates of GTA 5 and More on Xbox Game Pass

The massive Xbox leak has revealed what Microsoft cost estimates for bringing games like Grand Theft Auto V to Xbox Game Pass would be. Xbox Game Pass is one of the most revolutionary services in gaming. It has been compared to a video game version of Netflix, allowing users a pretty sizable and diverse libraries of Xbox games for under $20 a month. It's a great value for those gaming on a budget, wanting new games to play with friends, or for those just looking to play games they may not have otherwise tried. The service has been very popular because it also has great deals on some of the biggest games. Notably, all Xbox exclusives are available on the service for free on day one, allowing people to play Starfield for as much as it would cost to order a pizza.

However, when it comes to bringing big third-party titles to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has to carefully negotiate the deals. For some games, it's a no-brainer as they need a lot of eyes on their game as quickly as possible. For others, Microsoft has to pay boatloads of cash to leverage the game as a way to boost subscribers. As Microsoft grows the service, the more willing it has to be to heavily invest in it. Thanks to new leaked documents, we now have a rough idea of what Microsoft is paying for some of these games. When trying to figure out how to keep Xbox Game Pass booming after Microsoft delayed Starfield in 2023, executives like Sarah Bond and Phil Spencer began discussing estimates for how much it would cost to bring upcoming third-party titles to Xbox Game Pass along with some existing titles. The results are pretty staggering with it being estimated that Grand Theft Auto V could be put on Game Pass for a monthly cost to Take-Two/Rockstar Games at $12 – 15 million/month. Other games floated around were Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $300 million, Assassin's Creed Mirage for $100 million, and much more. You can view the list courtesy of Kotaku below.