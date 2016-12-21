Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games and More

It's time for yet another round of savings on Xbox Live, with the weekly Deals With Gold starting to go live this evening. And there's some good news coming your way if you're a fan of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

A number of games, including releases for Xbox One and Xbox 360, are marked down in price. From Odyssey to older entries, you'll find some great deals- and some titles that are also backward compatible on Xbox One!

In addition, you can also get Forza Horizon 4 for a good deal, and other favorites like FIFA 19 and several indie titles have also been marked down for the week!

You've got until Tuesday, February 5th, at 6:00 AM EDT to get these savings, so don't hesitate! Let's check out the best bargains: