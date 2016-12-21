Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games and More
It's time for yet another round of savings on Xbox Live, with the weekly Deals With Gold starting to go live this evening. And there's some good news coming your way if you're a fan of the Assassin's Creed franchise.
A number of games, including releases for Xbox One and Xbox 360, are marked down in price. From Odyssey to older entries, you'll find some great deals- and some titles that are also backward compatible on Xbox One!
In addition, you can also get Forza Horizon 4 for a good deal, and other favorites like FIFA 19 and several indie titles have also been marked down for the week!
You've got until Tuesday, February 5th, at 6:00 AM EDT to get these savings, so don't hesitate! Let's check out the best bargains:
Xbox One and 360- Assassin’s Creed Franchise and More
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey- $30.00
- Assassin's Creed Origins- $19.80
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate- $16.50
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition- $60.00
- Assassin's Creed (XB1 Backward Compatible)- $7.99
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy- $7.50
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China- $5.00
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India- $5.00
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia- $5.00
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag- $12.00
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry- $5.00
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - DELUXE EDITION- $40.00
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - GOLD EDITION- $50.00
- Assassin's Creed Origins - DELUXE EDITION- $23.10
- Assassin's Creed Origins - GOLD EDITION- $33.00
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered- $19.49
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition- $23.10
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection- $20.00
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate- $36.00
- Assassin's Creed Unity- $12.00
- Assassin's Creed III (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $9.99
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $7.99
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (Xbox 360)- $4.99
- Assassin's Creed (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $7.99
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $7.99
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag: Freedom Cry (Xbox 360)- $9.99
Xbox One and 360- FIFA 19, Grand Theft Auto and More
- Jet Set Radio (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $4.99
- Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $9.89
- The King of Fighters '95- $4.00
- 20XX- $10.79
- L.A. Noire- $20.00
- Sega Genesis Classics- $19.49
- EA SPORTS 19 Bundle (Includes Madden NFL 19, FIFA 19 and NHL 19)- $69.99
- FIFA 19- $24.00
- FIFA 19/NHL 19 Bundle- $40.00
- FIFA 19 Champions Edition- $32.00
- FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition- $40.00
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy- $28.00
- I AM THE HERO- $5.99
- Madden NFL 19 - FIFA 19 Bundle- $40.00
- NBA LIVE 19- $10.00
- Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition- $44.99
- Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition- $25.99
- ACA NEOGEO FOOTBALL FRENZY- $4.00
- ACA NEOGEO GHOST PILOTS- $4.00
- ADIOS Amigos- $7.49
- Aritana and the Harpy's Feather- $2.99
- Blood Bowl 2- $5.00
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition- $11.25
- Blue Estate- $3.24
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection- $69.99
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $35.99
- Farming Simulator 19- $42.49
- Farming Simulator 19 - Premium Edition- $76.49
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition- $20.00
- Pool Nation FX- $2.69
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $10.04
- Grand Theft Auto IV (Xbox One Backward Compatible)- $6.59
- Binary Domain (Xbox 360)- $9.99
- Resonance of Fate (Xbox 360)- $9.99
Get these great deals while you can!