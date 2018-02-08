Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Bargains On Thumper, Blood Bowl 2 And More

Another Deals with Gold sale has just become available, and while it’s notably lacking in big AAA titles, there are a few indies that are worth noting in this week’s sale.

The bargains can be found below, and are available from now through January 16th at 6 AM EDT, so you’ve got plenty of time to clean up and pick up some good indie titles, including the ferocious music/rhythm game Thumper; the slaughter-filled football game Blood Bowl II; and the addictive Battle Chasers: Nightmare, featuring the work of Joe “Mad” Madureira.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s not much happening on the Xbox 360 front, but you can get the awesome Battleblock Theater for a pretty good price. Better still, it’s backwards compatible with Xbox One, in case you want to add some Behemoth goodness to your game library.

Scope out the bargains below!

(Games with a * next to them indicate an Xbox Live Gold exclusive deal.)

Xbox One Games

Xbox 360 Games