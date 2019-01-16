This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes ‘Far Cry’ Series and More

It’s time for another round of Deals With Gold on the Xbox front, and this week is no exception as you can save big on such franchises as Far Cry, EA Sports UFC and more.

The current sale is taking place through Tuesday, January 22 at 6:00 AM EDT, giving you more than enough time to pick up savings on games like Halo 5: Guardians, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, Far Cry 5 and several others, provided you have an Xbox Live Gold membership.

On top of that, several Xbox 360 games are also on sale, including some that are backward compatible with the Xbox One. Good way to build up a quick game library!

Check out the best deals below, and save up while you can!

Xbox One Deals: Alien Isolation, Far Cry and More

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $12.00

Alien Isolation- $9.00

Bloody Zombies- $7.49

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- $15.00

Carnival Games- $23.99

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition- $19.80

EA Sports UFC 3- $16.00

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition- $20.09

Far Cry 4- $10.00

Far Cry 4/Far Cry Primal- $23.10

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition- $15.00

Far Cry 5- $19.80

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition- $23.10

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition- $29.70

Far Cry Primal- $10.00

Far Cry Primal: Apex Edition- $11.00

Halo 5: Guardians Digital Deluxe Edition- $49.99

Halo 5: Guardians- $19.99

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition- $9.00

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $5.10

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $7.50

Nickelodeon Kart Racers- $27.99

Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection- $7.49

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $12.00

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes + Punishments- $7.50

Sky Force Reloaded- $5.99

Slender: The Arrival- $1.49

Steamworld Dig 2- $9.99

Steamworld Dig- $3.29

The Video Kid- $3.49

We Are the Dwarves- $7.49

Xbox 360: Rise of the Tomb Raider, Skate and More

Alien Isolation- $9.99

Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel- $4.99

Borderlands- $7.99

Borderlands 2- $7.99

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel- $11.99

Catherine (Backwards Compatible)- $4.99

Far Cry 3 (Backwards Compatible)- $7.99

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Backwards Compatible)- $4.49

Far Cry 4- $14.99

Far Cry Classic- $3.99

Need For Speed: Carbon- $4.94

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit- $6.59

Rise of the Tomb Raider- $7.99

Rock of Ages- $2.99

Skate- $4.94

Skate 2- $4.94

Space Channel 5 Part 2- $2.49

Streets of Rage 2- $2.49

Syndicate- $4.99

Things On Wheels- $.99

Virtua Fighter 2- $1.99

Overall, it’s a really great week to catch up on Far Cry games you might have missed out on, along with a few EA classics on the Xbox 360 front. And Alien Isolation is always good for some quick scares!