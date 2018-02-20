Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Discounts On Mega Man Legacy Collections And More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold sale has officially gone live, running through next Tuesday, December 19th, at 4 AM MDT. During that time, you can snag some pretty good deals on Xbox One, including bargains on both Mega Man Legacy Collection titles and more.

Check out the full list below, and get to shopping! Xbox 360 deals are listed first. (Note: games with an asterisk are Gold exclusives.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox 360

Xbox One