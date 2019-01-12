Xbox Live Servers Go Down, Support Team Responds

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service is experiencing issues with the Xbox team responding to reports to say it’s looking into the problem.

Players began reporting online that they couldn’t access certain Xbox Live services such as its social features and, most of all, online gaming. Some reports claimed that players had been kicked from their games while others said they simply couldn’t connect with their friends, and after seeing those reports, the Xbox Support Twitter account confirmed issues were indeed affecting Xbox Live and that an investigation was underway.

If you’re running into issues with party chat, joining your friends online & signing in, or trying to view profiles, our teams are aware and on the case. We’ll be sure to provide updates here when we have more to share. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 12, 2019

Following that initial tweet, another response from the Xbox Support team came around an hour later to say the problems were still being looked into. The account promised more updates would be shared as the issues are resolved and linked to the official Xbox Live Service Status page where Xbox Live subscribers can track any problems the team has identified. That page currently lists the “Social and Gaming” category as one that’s “Limited”. Services that are confirmed to be affected, according to the page, are “joining other Xbox Live members in online games, Friends, Party.”

Our teams are actively engaged on the issues listed in our previous post and will be providing additional details on our status page. We’ll post updates as they become available, thanks for sticking with us. //t.co/99xfLMWcZW //t.co/vfdArTJhPD — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 12, 2019

“We are aware that some members may be having problems viewing achievements, Friends list or the activity of friends,” the Xbox team said. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we will be sure to provide you with frequent updates.”

The Xbox Live Service Status page should be updated when the issues are resolved, but players can be notified quicker by keeping an eye on the Xbox Support Twitter account. An update on the status of the Xbox Live services will be provided when more information is available.