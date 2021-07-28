Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for August 2021 Revealed

The free Xbox Live Games With Gold games for August 2021 have been revealed. Next month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers -- via Games With Gold -- will be getting four free games, including two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games. Unfortunately, the subscription service still isn't offering Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games, but all four of these freebies are available to play on both current-gen Xbox consoles via backward compatibility.

As always, two of the games will be made free at the start of the month. One of these will be free until the end of the month, while the other will be free until the middle of the month. Come the middle of the month, the other two games will be made free, one of which will be free until the end of the month while the other will actually be free until the middle of September.

According to Xbox, this month's offering -- which can be previewed below -- represents a savings of $130, but that's assuming you're paying full asking price for each game below, all of which are at least a few years old and regularly on sale.

Darksiders III - "In this hack-and-slash action-adventure, assume the role of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in her quest to hunt down the Seven Deadly Sins. Explore an open-ended, living world, and use your whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil."

Available August 1 to 31 -- $60

Yooka-Laylee - "Explore huge, beautiful worlds and meet an unforgettable cast of characters. As buddy duo, Yooka & Laylee, embark on an epic quest to thwart the corporate villain, Capital B, and his devious scheme to absorb all of the world’s literature."

Available August 16 to September 15 -- $40

Lost Planet 3 - "Delve deeper into the history of the Lost Planet universe. In this prequel to the previous entries, relive the adventures of Jim Peyton as he reveals the hidden truths within the environments of E.D.N. III, in a highly engrossing single-player experience."

Available August 1 to 15 -- $20

Garou: Mark of the Wolves - "As the last entry of the classic Fatal Fury series, select over a dozen different fighters to participate in the King of Fighters: Maximum Mayhem tournament. Featuring the T.O.P. fighting system, and a defense and counter mechanic, prove to your opponent that legends don’t die…they get better!"

Available August 16 to 31 -- $10

