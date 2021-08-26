Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for September 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed Games With Gold's free games for September 2021 that all Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will get next month. Like previous months, September's lineup includes four games, and in this case, two of these games are Xbox One games while the other two are Xbox 360 games. While PlayStation Plus has been offering PS5 games since the release of the console, Microsoft continues to limit Games With Gold to Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. When this will change, remains to be seen.

For September, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be treated to the following four games: Warhammer: Chaosbane, Mulaka, Zone of the Enders HD Collection, and Samurai Showdown II. According to Microsoft, the four games represent $100 in value, but this is assuming you're paying the maximum price for each game. In addition to $100 in value, the foursome of games bring with them 4,000 Gamerscore points.

Below, you can read more about each and every game, find information about when each will be available to download for free, and find platform details.

Warhammer: Chaosbane: "In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man. Choose your hero among four different character classes and prepare for legendary battles with up to four friends against the all-powerful Chaos hordes in this action role-playing game."

$39.99 -- Available September 1 to 30 (Xbox One)

Mulaka: "In this action-adventure title based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, fight back against a strange foulness that is corrupting their land. As the local shaman, Sukurúame, draw upon the power of the demigods, solve puzzles, and fight hand-to-hand in environments inspired by real Sierra locations."

$19.99 -- Available September 16 to October 15 (Xbox One)

Zone of the Enders HD Collection: "From Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series, comes a space epic like no other. Pilot the Orbital Frame, Jehuty, and help the Space Force defeat the Bahram forces once and for all. This title contains both Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, all in one collection."

$29.99 -- Available September 1 to 15 (Xbox 360)

Samurai Shodown II: "Step onto the grand stage to test your skills in intense sword fights using the Rage System and Weapon Breaking Attack features. Play 15 of your favorite characters in this renowned weapon-wielding fighting game, against competition that is as sharp as ever."

$9.99 -- Available September 16 to 30 (Xbox 360)

Xbox Live Gold is available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. At its cheapest rate, it runs at $60 for a 12-month subscription. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.