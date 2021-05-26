Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals June 2021's Free Games
Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Games With Gold free games Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, and Xbox Series X/S are getting for the month of June 2021. For the first month of summer, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can look forward to two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games, all of which are playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S thanks to backward compatibility. Unfortunately, there are still no native Xbox Series X/S games, and this week there aren't any original Xbox games either.
For the month of June, subscribers can more specifically look forward to the following four games: The King's Bird, Shadows: Awakening, Injustice: Gods Among Us, and NeoGeo Battle Coliseum. The former two games are the Xbox One games on offer, while the latter two are the two Xbox 360 experiences.
As always, these games will be rolled out at different times across the month, and are locked behind an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Below, you can find more information and media on each game:
The King's Bird
Description: "In this award-winning artistic title, enjoy a seamless platform adventure with physics-based movement. Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant and discover the truth about your freedom."
- $19.99 -- Available June 1 to 30
Shadows: Awakening
Description: "Take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume the souls of long-dead heroes. With a gripping storyline and challenging gameplay, find out who is in charge… the demon or the souls that it has devoured?"
- $29.99 -- Available June 16 to July 15
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Description: "From the creators of Mortal Kombat, iconic characters from DC Comics such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, clash together in epic battles. With a massive scale and a bold original storyline, see what happens when our greatest heroes become our greatest threat."
- $19.99 -- Available June 16 to 30
NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
Description: "All the best fighters await you. With a host of original heroes and unique characters that transcend time, unleash this tag-team versus fighter with all your favorite NeoGeo warriors amassed under one roof."
- $9.99 -- Available June 1 to 15