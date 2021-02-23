Xbox Games With Gold for March 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Live Games With Gold offering for March 2021, or in other words, the four free games Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X players can look forward to playing next month. For the third month of 2021, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games, all of which are playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox One X either natively or via backward compatibility.

For the month of March, Xbox Games With Gold is offering the following four games: Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3, and Port Royale 3. As you can see, nothing here is very notable, and it's arguably one of the weakest offerings since the service began.

That said, Microsoft notes next month's offering represents a savings of $65, but that's assuming you're paying full price for each game. However, every game below ranges from quite old to routinely discounted, which is to say, nobody is paying full price for them in 2021.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of the official description of each game provided by Xbox:

Warface: Breakout: "Tight gunplay and strategic team cooperation define this tactical online first-person shooter. Make split-second decisions, use a vast arsenal of weapons, and master the high-stakes PvP experience to become the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow. Elite forces are coming to Warface: Breakout on March 1! A new cosmetic pack adds a new exclusive knife, elite weapon skins, new epic helmets, and more to the game. Join the new event from March 8 to March 22 in the team deathmatch game mode. Improve your progress in the event and get new special rewards!"

Available March 1 to March 31 ($19.99)

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse: "Prepare your thumbs for a frantic top-down, couch co-op, twin-stick shooter like no other. Remotely pilot an endless supply of mechs to fight through the vast llama horde apocalypse. Featuring 1 to 4 player co-op, a massive, changing city to explore, and Xbox Play Anywhere functionality including on your PC, take down the Llamanati and pray that Llamazon blesses you!"

Available March 16 to April 15 ($14.99)

Metal Slug 3: "Marco and Tarma of the Peregrine Falcon Strike Force are back to take down General Morden’s rebel forces. Run, gun, slice, and camel your way through an onslaught of adversaries, from soldiers to giant enemy crabs. Pilot a wide array of Metal Slug vehicles, shoot a variety of weapons, and cause mass destruction in this legendary run-and-gun shooter."

Available March 1 to March 15 ($9.99)

Port Royale 3: "It’s the turbulent 17th Century, and you are a young sea captain whose only goal is to be the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve your goal, either choose to be a trader – developing trade routes to earn fortune, glory, and power; or become an adventurer – plundering, invading, and leading your ships in beautiful 3D naval battles. Set sail on 16 different ships, from versatile frigates to powerful galleons, and build your empire in the Caribbean."

Available March 16 to March 31 ($19.99)

At the moment of publishing, the announcement video for the lineup has as many dislikes as it does likes, which doesn't often happen.