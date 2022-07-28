Xbox Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for August 2022

Xbox has revealed the latest lineup of games that will be free to download for Xbox Live Gold subscribers throughout the month of August 2022. At this point in time, Xbox's Games with Gold program has fallen somewhat by the wayside, especially when compared to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass. Still, Microsoft continues to support the program and will be adding another four games to the platform in the coming month.

Starting on August 1st, these new Games with Gold titles will begin to roll out as Calico and Saint's Row 2 will become available. Calico will be able to download throughout the entirety of August while Saint's Row 2 will only be available until August 15th. On August 16th, ScourgeBringer will then become accessible until the following month on September 15th. Lastly, Monaco: What's Yours is Mine will then round out this lineup and will be free from August 16th until the 31st.

Again, it's worth mentioning that all of these games in question will be playable on all currently-available Xbox platforms. So whether you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, you'll be able to check out each of these titles yourself.

If you'd like to learn more about all of these new games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month, you can find descriptions and trailers for them all below.

Calico

"You'll need to channel the right cat-titude in the totally charming and fuzzy sim game Calico. It's up to you to rebuild the town's run-down cat cafe. Create your character, choose fun clothes to wear, whimsically decorate your place for cats and human visitors, and of course fill it up with the adorable animals. With magical potions, you might even be able to ride your giant cat to work. This game is low stress, creative, and simply paw-some."

ScourgeBringer

"Slash your way through a post-apocalyptic world as Kyhra, the deadliest warrior of your clan. Explore the fast-paced roguelite platformer ScourgeBringer. Attack your enemies and bosses that guard the secrets of the Scourge. The ever-changing dungeon holds mysteries and mementos of past explorers that can help you move forward and, perhaps, redeem all of humanity."

Saint's Row 2

"A lot has changed in five years. You awaken from a coma to learn the 3rd Street Saints have been disbanded and their territory has been taken over by syndicates with corrupt corporation backing. Rebuild the Saints and take back your territory in an open world adventure that mixes humor and violence, and demands you earn respect by any means necessary."

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine

"Who can pull off the heist of a lifetime? Assemble a crack team of thieves and get to work. Choose from one of eight highly skilled and highly colorful characters each with their unique set of skills like the Pickpocket, the Locksmith, the Cleaner, and more. Play solo or with three other morally dubious friends as you sneak through nightclubs and yachts. Each stage is told from a different perspective in this award-winning game."