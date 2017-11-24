Xbox Live Gold One-Year Subscription Only $39 Through This Sale

The Black Friday deals are rolling out in full-force, baby. A few times over the past few days we’ve seen a year of PlayStation Plus dip down to $39.99 from $60, and now we finally have a chance to grab a full year of Xbox Live for the same price! You can grab a 12-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold from this ebay seller.

Xbox Live Gold isn’t necessary to play all games online, but it is necessary to play most of them online. In addition to finally being able to party up and join your friends online in all of the generation’s most popular games, you’ll also be entitled to all of the perks, discounts, and free games that Xbox offers its Gold members.

If you’re about to grab Xbox Live Gold for the first time, you’ll be happy to know that some incredible free games are coming your way next month as part of the Xbox Live Games With Gold lineup! THe clear winner in next month’s lineup is Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide.

If you’ve never played it, Vermintide is pretty much the Warhammer version of Left 4 Dead. You and your friends are going to fight off hordes of Skaven with magic, ranged weapons, and menacing melee weapons. Expect the same kinds of randomized boss encounters and regularly scheduled crises as you make your way through these dark and winding stages. For the full December Xbox Live free games lineup, click here.

Stock up while you can, folks. You don’t see prices like this for Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus very often — or at all, really — so don’t sleep on this deal. You can wait, sure, but you’re going to be paying $20 more if you hold off!