Xbox Live Holiday Game Sale Now Live, Hundreds of Prices Slashed

Just in time for the holidays, Microsoft has confirmed a huge Xbox One/Xbox 360 game sale taking place, as prices have already dropped on a number of titles.

Our good friend Wario64 has been posting a number of these deals on Twitter, including discounts on Batman games, Resident Evil titles, the Wolfenstein series, Cuphead and countless others.

We’ve recapped some of the best deals that we’ve found thus far below. You’ve got until January 5 to clean up on deals, so people that are getting new Xbox hardware can grab some digital games and enjoy their latest gift.

Head on over to the Xbox Live Marketplace and shop around!

Xbox Live Deals: Forza Horizon 4, Resident Evil and More

Forza Horizon 4- $38.99

Moonlighter- $13.99

Cuphead- $14.99

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.50

Resident Evil 0- $8.00

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition- $15.00

Resident Evil Revelations 1 + 2 Bundle- $20.00

Resident Evil 6- $8.00

Resident Evil 5- $8.00

Resident Evil HD Remaster- $8.00

Resident Evil 4- $8.00

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $15.00

Resident Evil Revelations- $8.00

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold- $25.00

Resident Evil: Origins Deluxe- $16.00

Resident Evil Triple Pack- $23.99

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition- $10.00

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $30.00

Sonic Mania- $14.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $10.00

SoulCalibur VI- $41.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $5.00

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $24.00

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold- $50.00

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition- $60.00

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold- $50.00

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $25.00

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag- $12.00

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection- $15.00

Assassin’s Creed Unity- $12.00

Spyro Reignited Trilogy- $29.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy + Crash Remastered Game Bundle- $48.74

Just Cause 4- $47.99

Okami HD- $13.99

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle- $47.99

Hitman 2- $30.00

Lumines Remastered- $9.74

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition- $40.00

Xbox Live Deals: Attack On Titan, Batman and More

Attack On Titan- $30.00

Attack On Titan 2- $41.99

Banner Saga 3- $19.99

Batman: Arkham Collection- $15.00

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $10.00

Batman: Return To Arkham- $5.00

Battlefield V- $30.00

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition- $40.00

BioShock: The Collection- $15.00

BattleZone Gold Edition- $4.00

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- $15.00

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- $38.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition- $84.99

Cars 3: Driven To Win- $10.00

Child of Light- $4.50

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy- $25.99

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin- $10.00

Dark Souls III- $15.00

Dark Souls Remastered- $29.99

Doom + Wolfenstein Bundle- $32.00

Dragon Ball FighterZ- $24.00

Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition- $47.50

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition- $55.00

Dragon Ball Xenoverse- $10.00

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- $15.00

Dynasty Warriors 9- $35.99

Dead Cells- $16.74

Dead Rising 4- $20.00

Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition- $30.00

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition- $12.00

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection- $69.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $35.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $4.50

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition- $6.75

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $17.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle- $24.74

Diablo III: Eternal Collection- $19.80

Dishonored 2- $13.20

Dishonored Definitive Edition- $10.00

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $15.00

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $10.00

Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition- $41.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- $17.99

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition- $20.09

Xbox Live Deals: EA Sports Games, Far Cry 5 and More

EA Sports NHL 19- $24.00

Earthfall- $20.09

FIFA 19- $24.00

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD- $19.49

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition- $25.00

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition- $30.00

For Honor: Standard Edition- $10.00

Fallout 4- $15.00

Fallout 4: GOTY EDition- $30.00

Far Cry 4- $20.00

Far Cry 5- $24.00

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition- $28.00

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition- $45.00

Fe- $5.00

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved- $4.95

Grand Theft Auto V- $15.00

Grand Theft Auto V + Great White Shark Cash Card- $15.00

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition- $15.00

Hasbro Family Fun Pack- $16.00

Hasbro Family Fun Pack- Super Edition- $24.00

Inside- $10.00

Inside + Limbo Bundle- $15.00

Injustice 2- $12.00

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $18.00

Jurassic World Evolution- $35.99

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Bundle- $38.99

Just Cause 3- $6.00

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition- $9.00

Just Dance 2019- $23.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition- $8.75

Lego City Undercover- $9.00

Lego DC Super Villains- $30.00

Lego Harry Potter Collection- $27.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $5.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $30.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Bundle- $30.00

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $5.00

Lego Movie Games Bundle- $12.50

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $5.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $7.50

Lego The Incredibles- $30.00

Xbox Live Deals: Metal Gear Solid V, Mega Man and More

Limbo- $2.50

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $3.00

Life Is Strange Complete Season- $4.00

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $5.10

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $7.50

Little Nightmares Complete Edition- $9.00

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience- $15.00

Monster Hunter World Digital Deluxe Edition- $30.00

MX vs. ATV All Out- $16.50

My Hero One’s Justice- $41.99

Mad Max- $5.00

Madden NFL 19- $24.00

Mafia III- $10.00

Mafia III: Deluxe Edition- $15.00

Mass Effect: Andromeda Recruit Edition- $12.00

Mass Effect: Andromeda- $9.00

Mega Man 11- $23.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection- $14.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2- $14.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- $8.00

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition- $23.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $5.00

Moto Racer 4- $6.00

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker- $30.00

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2- $19.49

NBA 2K19- $30.00

NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle- $40.00

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition- $50.00

NBA Live 19- $10.00

NHL 19 99 Edition- $32.00

Need For Speed Payback- $8.00

Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition- $12.00

No Man’s Sky- $39.99

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition- $10.00

Overcooked! 2- $18.74

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Frosty Deluxe Edition-$ 5.00

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Frosty Standard Edition- $5.00

Prey- $15.00

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle- $26.00

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition- $20.00

Project CARS 2- $18.00

Prototype Biohazard Bundle- $16.50

Ride 3- $34.99

Rayman Legends- $5.00

Xbox Live Deals: Starlink, Red Dead Redemption 2 and More

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition- $71.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition- $89.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $12.00

Ryse: Legendary Edition- $7.50

Sonic Forces- $20.00

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $7.50

Steep- $9.00

Super Bomberman R- $20.00

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn- $10.00

Shining Resonance Refrain- $25.00

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $18.00

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition- $27.00

Starlink: Battle For Atlas- $40.19

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition- $53.59

Strider- $3.00

Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition- $19.49

Tekken 7: Rematch Edition- $55.99

Tekken 7- $25.00

The Crew 2: Deluxe Edition- $23.10

The Crew 2: Gold Edition- $40.00

The Crew 2- $19.80

The Elder Scrolls Online- $10.00

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $23.99

The Evil Within 2- $19.80

The Jackbox Party Pack 5- $22.49

The Lego Movie Videogame- $5.00

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $15.00

The Sims 4- $10.00

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition- $12.50

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt- $20.00

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- $20.00

Thief- $30.00

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $6.00

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $15.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $15.00

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition- $6.00

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5- $19.80

Trackmania Turbo- $10.00

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil- $9.99

Uno- $5.00

Unravel Two- $6.00

Unravel Yarny Bundle- $9.00

Valkyria Chronicles 4- $30.00

WWE 2K19- $30.00

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition- $45.00

Watch Dogs 2- $18.00

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition- $30.00

What Remains of Edith Finch- $10.00

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $19.80

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition- $26.40

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- $10.00

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack- $15.00

Worms WMD- $7.50

XCOM 2- $15.00

Yooka-Laylee- $10.00

De Blob- $4.00

De Blob 2- $6.00

Hurry and get these great deals while you can!