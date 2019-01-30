Xbox Live Is Down, Including Support Site

Update: The issues have been resolved.

Xbox One users have been reporting massive amounts of server issues all day regarding being able to sign-in, boot up, and stay online. Amidst the rising number of issues, the Xbox Support Twitter has officially provided an update on what’s going on – just don’t try to go to the actual site because that’s down too.

We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors. We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

They then added:

Our engineers are actively investigating and working on the issues outlined in our initial post. In the meantime, keep an eye out on our Service Status page for updates while this issue is worked on: //t.co/99xfLMWcZW //t.co/NwHUySgBvL — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

Additionally, if you’re running into issues attempting to view our status page, teams are actively investigating this as well. Thank you for your ongoing patience, we’ll update here when there’s more to provide. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

The issues first began pouring in early this morning when many players trying to hop into an online match began noticing that they couldn’t get in. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 community seemed to be hit the hardest and from there, the issues escalated.

The Xbox team has prioritized the Xbox Live server issues, so hopefully a fix will be implemented soon.

