Xbox One Backward Compatibility Adds Five Games, Including Some ‘Resident Evil’

Today, Microsoft announced that a medley of games are being added to Xbox One’s growing backwards compatibility list, including a classic Resident Evil game.

The news comes way of Microsoft’s Larry Hryb, who revealed that the numerous entries in the Lost Planet series will be added to the line-up alongside Resident Evil Code: Veronica X.

Lost Planet, Lost Planet 2, Lost Planet 3, and Lost Planet Colonies are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today //t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/7pU6eU325p — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 21, 2019

Also, RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today //t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/0xVsolURvz — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 21, 2019

For those that don’t know: Lost Planet is a third-person shooter series that Capcom revealed back in 2005 and debuted in 2006 with Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, an Xbox 360 exclusive. While the series started off an Xbox exclusive, it broke away from said exclusivity with the next core release, Lost Planet 2, which came in 2010, and was followed by Lost Planet 3 in 2013.

As for why the series’ spin-off game Ex-Troopers isn’t included, it’s because it never came to an Xbox platform, and rather released only on PS3 and Nintendo 3DS.

Over the years, the series has said to have sold 6-7 million and has largely seen very middling critical and consumer receptions. In other words, it’s not a very popular series, but it does have its fans.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil Code: Veronica X originally debuted only on the Dreamcast, but eventually made its way to other platforms via multiple re-releases. Unlike the Lost Planet series, it has a hardcore cult-following and sold a respectable amount of units alongside receiving critical praise.

Anyway, all of the above games are now available to play on Xbox One via backwards compatibility if you own them. If not, you can buy and download them via the Microsoft store. It’s important to note though that these aren’t re-releases or remasters of any kind, just the original games running on Xbox One.

