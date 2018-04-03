Xbox One Backward Compatible Program Gets Another Assassin’s Creed Game Today, and More

Even though some big news is coming to the program next week in the form of original Xbox games, the Xbox One backward compatibility program continued to roll on this week, with the debut of two new titles to the program – one of which is sure to be a fan favorite.

The first, and probably most notable, of the two games is Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. One of the most popular entries in Ubisoft’s series to date, this entry introduced pirating for the first time, as you can battle on the high seas with Edward Kenway, taking down those Templar scalawags while scoring some sweet booty for yourself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game originally came to Xbox One back in 2013, but for those that missed out on that version – or opted to by the Xbox 360 version instead – you can now enjoy it as part of the backward compatible program.

As for the other addition, it’s none other than the cult classic Divinity II: The Dragon Knight Saga, which brings the role-playing action to the Xbox One. Here’s the features breakdown in case you missed that game the first time around:

The complete Divinity II saga in one package With the remastered Ego Draconis and its thrilling conclusion Flames of Vengeance together on one jampacked disc (along with all previously released DLC), The Dragon Knight Saga offers over 100 hours of rich fantasy roleplaying and gamers’ first chance to experience the entire Divinity II adventure from start to finish!

Wage war as human and dragon You begin the adventure as a human Dragon Slayer but are soon transformed into a Dragon Knight with the ability to change into dragon form at will. From here, perspectives shift as both your skills and objectives adapt to encompass the concerns of land and air, human and dragon.

Dynamically unfolding storyline Apart from your primary mission, the open land of Rivellon and its many secrets and surprises lie in wait for the daring explorer. Every nook and cranny potentially hides a new path to explore. Take on over 180 missions, and watch the storyline change according to your choices and skills.



Both games are available for purchase on the Xbox Live Marketplace, and you can play physical versions as well – both of which can be found for pretty cheap at GameStop. (Black Flag is currently $15, and Divinity IIis just $2.99.)

To get the full lowdown on the games that are available in the Xbox One backward compatibility program, just click on the link. There are atonof games – and we’re not done yet.