Xbox One’s Most Stunning Controller Yet Now Available

Xbox One’s newest controller — which many think is the console’s best controller yet — is now available to purchase, which means those that pre-ordered it should be receiving it soon. Dubbed the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition, the controller is available for $70, which is the standard asking price for new, special edition Xbox One controllers. However, you can grab it from Walmart with a small discount ($64.96) at the time of writing.

As for the controller, it’s compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and you can also grab it via Amazon, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store for the standard price. Beyond this, it’s a standard Xbox One controller, featuring a translucent purple/pink design and all the bells and whistles that come with Xbox One controllers.

“Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition, featuring a translucent design that fades to dark pink, and textured grip for enhanced comfort. Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, laptops, and mobile devices.*

Don’t worry, we were speechless the first time we saw it too. Phantom Magenta is available today: https://t.co/GvAF0iDDYA pic.twitter.com/gEOyuVhptu — Xbox (@Xbox) March 17, 2020

In addition to the controller itself, Microsoft is also offering a charging stand featuring the same design, however, it won’t be available until April 30, and it will cost you an extra $50 when acquired from the Microsoft Store.

“Showcase your Phantom Magenta Special Edition Xbox Controller every time you charge,” reads an official production description of the charger. “With a masterful design enhanced with ombre accents, including a magnetic contact system, you’re ensured a perfect and secure charge every time. Officially licensed charging stand for Xbox One.”

