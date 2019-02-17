Here Are The Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass This Month

Ten games are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, including some indie gems like The Final Station, bigger releases like Shadow Warrior, and some of the service’s horror stock.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that offers an evolving library of currently over 200 games. And with each month comes new games, and with each month also comes games leaving. It’s like Netflix, but you aren’t subscribed to it just to watch Friends for the 47th time.

And while Microsoft does a good job at promoting each month’s new additions, it doesn’t do a very good job at making it known what games are leaving, which is a problem. Because once a game is gone, you won’t have the chance to download it anymore.

In order to view the games leaving any given month, head to the Xbox Game Pass tab on the Xbox One dashboard, then under “Leaving Soon,” will be the list of games leaving that month. Said list is usually updated around the middle of the month.

Anyway, if you’re too lazy to do that each month, don’t worry, we got you covered. Here’s what is leaving this month:

Aven Colony

The Final Station

Shadow Warrior

Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Sonic CD

Mega Coin Squad

Lumo

Massive Chalice

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Kyub

Personally, I can’t recommend enough checking out The Final Station. It may not seem like much on the surface, but it’s a great game with an unnerving atmosphere, an interesting story, and some neat gameplay mechanics. Shadow Warrior is pretty good too, and if you like strategy games, then Massive Chalice is worth a peep as well.

That said, when you look at the great line-up of games Xbox Game Pass offers for $9.99 a month, this is hardly a scratch, especially when you consider many of the games recently coming in are much better the ones leaving. And this seems to the case every month, especially as first-party games are added as they release.

