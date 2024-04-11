Xbox Game Pass Updated With Popular Game From Xbox One Era

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been updated with a new 2018 game that was quite popular during the Xbox One era, as evident by the number of copies it sold. How long it is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but right now subscribers can either revisit, or check out for the first time, Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a a sequel to Rise of the Tomb Raider, and the 12th mainline installment in the long-running series. It is also the third and final entry in the Survivor trilogy. And as you may know, the final brand new entry in the series, though this will no doubt change probably sooner rather than later, however, there is still no word of a new Tomb Raider game, at least not officially.

Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 75 to 82, which are respectable scores, but a bit off critical acclaim. The branding was enough to see the game sell roughly nine million units though, which is a very respectable number, though with a budget of $135 million, that's not great, especially since full-price launch sales were soft. It was only over time, at a discounted price, the game started to move some serious units. Whatever the case, now it is free with Xbox Game Pass, which means subscribers can also purchase it out right with a 20 percent discount.

What has been added to Xbox Game Pass is not the base game though, but the definitive edition, which includes all DLC content ever released for the game.

"In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara's origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara's defining moment."

