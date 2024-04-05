Xbox Game Pass Is About to Get a Lot Worse for Horror Fans

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series, Xbox Series X, and PC is about to get worse for horror fans starting on April 16. What is April 16? Well, on April 16, Xbox Game Pass is going to bleed six games, including some of the most notable and best horror games on Xbox Game Pass. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will know there aren't many horror games to begin with. In other words, when horror games leave the subscription service, fans of the genre subscribed to Xbox Game Pass feel it.

More specifically, on April 16, the following Xbox Game Pass games will no longer be available with the subscription service: Soma, Amnesia: Rebirth, Amnesia: Collection, Back 4 Blood, Phantom Abyss, and Research and Destroy. 50 precent of these games are proper horror games, and you could make a case for Back 4 Blood as well. Meanwhile, the most notable game here, as far as horror fans are concerned, is no doubt Soma, a game many consider one of the horror gems of the previous console generation.

For now, each game remains available via Xbox Game Pass, which means each game remains available for subscribers to purchase with a 20 percent discount. This also applies to all the DLC for the games as well. Below, you can read more about each horror game leaving on April 16, and check out a trailer for each as well.

Soma

"Soma is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we're going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?"

Back 4 Blood

"Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world."

Amnesia: Rebirth

"In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you."

Amnesia: Collection

"Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together Daniel's troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below. In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it's up to him to save them.Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?"