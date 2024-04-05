Microsoft Just Fixed a Huge Problem With the Xbox Series X Controller

A new firmware update has been released via the Xbox Insiders program that makes some improvements and changes to the Xbox Series X controller. The update is titled V5.21.3237.0, and it is obviously also applicable to Xbox Series S users, as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S share the same controller. That said, with the update downloaded on your Xbox Series X console or Xbox Series S console, you should notice various improvements, especially if you use a wired headset.

While wireless headsets continue to be frustratingly plagued with various issues on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, wired headsets just got a lot better. If you use a wired headset, you will know there are unexpected disconnections. This issue -- which has been a major thorn in the side of Xbox players for years now -- should be resolved with the latest update.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers also sometimes suffer from thumbstick calibrations issues. Again, whether this has been fixed in its entirety, we don't quite know, but at the very least it has been improved. The Xbox Elite V2 controller also recently got an update, but no noticeable upgrades, improvements, or fixes have been noticed by Xbox users yet.

It is worth reiterating this update is currently only available via the Xbox Insiders program or, more specifically, the Alpha Skip-Ahead tier of the Xbox Insiders program. This means it is not available to the wider public, and there is no word of when this will change. It will happen sometime later this year, but that is all we know.

"We're releasing a new version of the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware today which contains various fixes, including improvements to thumbstick calibration and unexpected disconnections when using a wired headset," writes Microsoft of the update. "If your controller needs an update, you will be prompted to install it once the controller is powered on and connects to your console. You can also open the Xbox Accessories App to install the update manually if you missed or dismissed the prompt."

