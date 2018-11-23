Xbox One Gamer Stallion83 Makes History With Two Million Gamerscore

If you’re a gamer on Xbox One or Xbox 360, you probably have a pretty respectable Gamerscore from all the stuff you’ve unlocked. I’m not doing too shabby myself, sitting at 150,000 Gamerscore or so. But there’s one player that has gone above and beyond to outscore everyone else — and that’s Stallion83.

This Xbox owner has been making a big name for himself for many years, opting to push towards that day when he would cross two million points on his Gamerscore. And he has, with a majority of the Xbox One community watching.

Ray Cox IV, also known as Stallion83, managed to cross the point total with Halo: The Master Chief Edition, a feat that he trumpeted on Twitter, as you can see below:

YO Twitter! I did It again! 2,000,000 @Xbox Gamerscore pic.twitter.com/PlVmjcukT3 — Ray Cox IV (@Stallion83) November 22, 2018

Microsoft made a huge deal out of the Gamerscore feat, actually airing his session live when he came across the two million threshold.

He also noted, “13 years ago today I fell in love with Xbox achievements after unlocking “Cluster Buster” in Hexic HD for 5 G. Last night I unlocked this achievement in @Halo MCC that put me at exactly 2,000,000 Gamerscore. This is how I express my passion that burns from within for VIDEO GAMES.”

He broke the previous record of one million Gamerscore way back in 2014, which means he’s been working tirelessly over the last four and a half years to get to the two million point. That’s pretty remarkable.

You can check out his record-making run in the Twitch broadcast below.

A lot of people provided congratulations to the champ, as you can see from the many tweets below, including Xbox’s own Jeff Rubenstein:

Amazing. You’re actually speeding up 👏🙌 — Jeff Rubenstein (@jeffrubenstein) November 22, 2018

A big congrats to Ray for reaching the two million mark. But now the big question lingers…just how long will it be before he reaches three million Gamerscore? Hmmmm.