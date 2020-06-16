Xbox One Players Can Now Download These 3 Games for Free -- June 2020

Xbox One players can now download three different games for free. Two of these games are native Xbox One games, while the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. All three freebies are available via Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold offer, a monthly offering that gives Xbox Live Gold subscribers four free games every month. However, one of these games is only available for the first half of the month, hence why there are only three freebies at the moment.

As always, once you download any of these games, they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. These are free downloads, not free trials or demos. And according to Microsoft, the three games being free represents a savings of $43 dollars for Xbox One users.

Below, you can check out trailers for all three games, as well as information about their platforms, pricing, and availability.