Xbox One Players Can Now Download These 3 Games for Free -- June 2020
Xbox One players can now download three different games for free. Two of these games are native Xbox One games, while the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. All three freebies are available via Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold offer, a monthly offering that gives Xbox Live Gold subscribers four free games every month. However, one of these games is only available for the first half of the month, hence why there are only three freebies at the moment.
As always, once you download any of these games, they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. These are free downloads, not free trials or demos. And according to Microsoft, the three games being free represents a savings of $43 dollars for Xbox One users.
Below, you can check out trailers for all three games, as well as information about their platforms, pricing, and availability.
Coffee Talk
Pitch: Lend an ear to your customers as you serve up hot drinks behind a bar. As a barista owner in this soothing and relaxing game, immerse yourself in the stories of the city’s fantasy inhabitants where progression is based on the variety of beverages you serve. You will easily get invested in the strong narrative of your customer’s lives while playing this timely character interaction simulator.
Platform: Xbox One
Usual Price: $14
Availability: June 16 - July 15
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
Pitch: "Embark on an exciting adventure with your favorite hair-whipping, belly-dancing genie. After losing her magic abilities, Shantae must team up with her nefarious nemesis, Risky Boots, in order to save Sequin Land. Slay monsters, battle epic bosses, and obtain new weapons in a quest to remove an evil curse from the land and gain back her magical powers in the process!"
Platform: Xbox One
Usual Price: $20
Availability: June 1 - June 30
Sine Mora
Pitch: "Time is the ultimate factor. Rather than the traditional health status bar, this old school style shoot ‘em up sets itself apart by focusing on massive destruction and time manipulation. With gorgeously crafted stages and deeply challenging Story and Arcade modes, you will test your abilities in this excellent entry to the shmup genre."
Platforms: Xbox 360 (playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Price: $10
Availability: June 16 - June 30
