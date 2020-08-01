Xbox Games Previously Removed From Sale Return to Xbox One Store

✖

Some previously delisted Xbox Games are seemingly returning to the Xbox One Store. In addition to this, it looks like Microsoft has finally added the option to purchase backward compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox games directly from the Xbox One Store via Microsoft Credit. Previously, you had to use an Xbox 360 to do this.

As for the games returning, users have reported titles like Motocross Madness, Grid 2, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, Dirt 3, and Silent Hill: Downpour are all now available for purchase where they previously weren't. Of course, it's quite possible this is just the tip of the iceberg, but for now, these are the handful of games that have been highlighted by Twitter users such as Bruno Costa and Wario64.

Some delisted Xbox 360 games are back on XBL on the Xbox One store https://t.co/iIUKVIcH1h — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 1, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if it was Microsoft's intention to bring these games back to the Xbox One Store. In other words, it's quite possible this is a mistake. If so, be sure to hop on any of the games above before they potentially get delisted again, if you have any interest in playing them that is.

For now, Microsoft has not commented on this development, but if it does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever salient information it provides.

What this does suggest is Microsoft is, or has been, doing some backward compatibility work, presumably in anticipation of the Xbox Series X's release this holiday season.

