New Battletoads Game Gets Trailer and Release Date

Battletoads is back, and it’s releasing quite soon now that the new game from Dlala Studios and Rare has been given an August 20th release date. A surprise announcement on Friday included the news of the release date and a trailer showing off the return of Battletoads while highlighting some of the features players can expect like single-player and multiplayer components. The game supports up to three players at once, and it’s coming to the Xbox One family of devices, will be an Xbox Game Pass game right when it launches, and the launch on the PC platform will include a Steam release.

It’s been a long time since Battletoads returned in their own property despite making appearances in other games since their last mainline appearance. For those less familiar with the franchise given how long it’s been, Microsoft reintroduced players to the cast of the game and the brawls players will encounter when Battletoads releases later in August.

“If you’re unfamiliar with the genre-busting gameplay of the Battletoads series, here are the essentials: Zitz, Rash and Pimple are three brawling bruisers from outer space who can morph parts of their bodies to dish out extra destruction,” an overview of Battletoads said. “The targets of said destruction, are often the Dark Queen and her abominable allies, in action that takes place across a variety of beat ‘em up, platforming, and racing stages.”

Do you have Battletoads? You will on August 20th! Zitz, Rash and Pimple are back after 26 years! Get a taste of @Dlalastudios' genre-hopping amphibian adventure below, then satiate your desire for deets about the 'Toads' raucous return right here: https://t.co/RVcSXj8Pjt pic.twitter.com/CZBIW6vH9O — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) July 31, 2020

With a mix of puzzles, races, fights, and more, Battletoads has a lot going on. It’s all wrapped up into a Saturday-morning cartoon style fitting of the humor and scenarios players will encounter in the game based on what we know about the property from the past and what we’ve seen from the first trailer.

The Microsoft Store page for the game appears to be busted right now, but it’ll be up soon enough for those who want to check the game out ahead of its release date. You can pre-install the game there or on your Xbox One if you’ve got Xbox Game Pass since it’ll go straight there when it’s released, and you can also check the game out on Steam if you’re planning to get it there.

Battletoads is scheduled to release for the Xbox One and PC platforms on August 20th.

