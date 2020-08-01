EA Gives Brand New PS4, Xbox One, and PC Game Away for Free

✖

Electronic Arts has made its newest game free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for a limited time. Last month, EA and Final Strike Games released a new 3v3 online shooter dubbed Rocket Arena. The game just released on July 14 at a price point of $30, but the aforementioned pair are already running a free trial that started on July 30 and will run until August 3. And to accompany this free trial, the pair have also made the game free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Origin Store.

As Wario64 notes, you can earn a free copy of the game on console and PC (via Origin) by following a few instructions via the link below. That said, multiple users are reporting that they've been unable to cash in on the offer. However, others have suggested it's still available. In other words, the offer not only appears to be limited, but running out, meaning you should hop on it sooner rather than later.

It's important to note that this isn't an unlimited offer. By the time you read this and try and capitalize on the offer, it may no longer be available. However, it's also possible EA will dish out more codes over the course of the game's free trial.

Free copy of Rocket Arena (PC Origin/PS4/XBO) by submitting a ticket with the answer and subject title LETSROCKET https://t.co/RybHh5jJjY pic.twitter.com/Ul2qDZWqNf — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 1, 2020

As for the game itself, it's not even a month old but it appears to be struggling to find its footing in very a competitive multiplayer game market.

"Welcome to a world where the rules are written in rocket fuel," reads an official pitch of the game. "Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action. Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Adapt your strategy with an ever-growing roster of diverse heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Ready to be blown away?"

