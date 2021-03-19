Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Two New Free Games They Can Download

✖

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S have two new free games to download, which also means the opportunity to download a pair of games is gone. As of this week, Xbox Live Gold subscribers -- via Games With Gold -- can no longer download Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition nor Metal Slug 3. Both games were previously free -- the former for a month and the latter for 14 days -- but are now their normal price. What games subscribers can now download are Port Royale 3 and Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse.

The latter of these two games is an Xbox One game that released a few years ago via developer RogueCode and that normally costs $15. On Metacritic, the Xbox One version of the game only has three reviews, which range from 62 to 90. In other words, it appears the llama-slaughter simulator divided critics at release, though the sample size is minuscule.

Meanwhile, the other new game, Port Royale 3, debuted back in 2012 on the Xbox 360 via Gaming Minds Studios and Kalypso Media. Over on Metacritic, the game boasts a rather underwhelming score of 54. Despite all of this, it normally costs $20 on the Microsoft Store.

If you're keeping score, subscribers have one new Xbox One game and one new Xbox 360 game to download, both of which are playable on Xbox Series X via backward compatibility and both of which combine for a "savings" of $35.

Port Royale 3: "The Caribbean, in the turbulent 17th Century. The mighty kingdoms of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands fight over the colonies. And there you are, a young sea captain whose only goal is to become the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve that goal, you may choose one of the two available campaigns: will you become an Adventurer or a Trader?"

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse: "The world's best mass llama-slaughter roguelike-lite-ish couch co-op top-down twin-stick shooter! VALA is a frantic top-down shooter where you remotely pilot an endless supply of mechs from your ocean carrier offshore of the apocalypse, fighting through the llama hordes to take down The Llamanati."

As always, both games are only free for a limited time. In the case of Port Royale 3, it's free until the end of the month while the Llama game with a mouthful of a name is free until April 15.

For more coverage on Xbox Live Gold, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and even the Xbox 360, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our extensive Xbox coverage by clicking right here.