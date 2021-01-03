Xbox Live Games With Gold Makes New Games Free for 2021

✖

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games to download and play, courtesy of Games With Gold. January is here, which means that Xbox Live Gold's first free games of 2021 are here. From now until the end of the month, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download and play Little Nightmares, one of 2017's best games and a game getting a sequel next month. Meanwhile, the other free game is The King of Fighters XIII, which debuted over a decade ago back in 2010. The former is an Xbox One game playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility while the latter is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via the same technology. That said, while Little Nightmares is free for the entire month, King of Fighters XIII is only free until January 15.

As always, these freebies are limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers and are permanent downloads. In other words, once downloaded, both games are yours to keep forever, as long as you maintain an active subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will be locked out of both games until you subscribe back up or purchase them.

Obviously, the more notable game here is Little Nightmares, which was released to critical-acclaim and strong sales via Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco.

Little Nightmares: "Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!"

