Xbox Game Pass Begins 2021 by Losing Popular Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Android are kicking off 2021 by losing a popular game, though thankfully for subscribers, it's also a bit old at this point. With rumors flying around about a huge subscription service being added to the Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate offering and a long-awaited feature finally being added, games are leaving and coming to the service's vast and ever-evolving library of titles. So far, 2021 has been light in terms of new games, but the first notable departure of the new year has already happened.

If you're an Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber you will no longer be able to play Mortal Kombat X without buying it like everyone else. And because it's left the service, it means the game's 20 percent Game Pass discount is also gone. Thankfully, it only costs $20 on the Microsoft Store.

That said, while Mortal Kombat X isn't the newest Mortal Kombat game, it was the only one available via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Right now, Mortal Kombat 11 isn't available via the Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate library, and there's been no word of this changing.

Of course, there's no written rule about a game returning after it leaves Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, but it seems unlikely with MK11 already out and Injustice 3 likely not very far away.

This week was a slow week for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and right now there's no indication that next week will be any different.

For more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass and Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, and more -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: