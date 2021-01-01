Halo Infinite Fans Think Fan-Favorite Character May Be Returning

✖

Halo fans think a fan-favorite character may return when Halo Infinite releases this fall via the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. While we already know Master Chief, Escharum, and other familiar characters are returning in the new Halo game, there's been no word if players will see Arbiter. That said, while this hasn't changed, a new tweet from the character's voice actor, Keith David, has some fans convinced the prominent character is about to return.

When asked over on Twitter if he'd be able to say whether or not he's in Halo Infinite, Keith David quote-tweeted the tweet and responded "I'd have to kill you." And this is all he says. It's inconclusive, and it's hard to read into, but that's exactly what many fans have done. While it seems Keith David is just having some fun and acting a bit within character, some Halo fans think this means Arbiter will be in the game in some capacity.

There's not much bolstering this theory, other than the suggestion from David himself that it's a secret. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that, at the very least, David didn't deny the character's inclusion.

I mean he's not denying thst arbiter is in Infinite — SKWID (@HadToBeSquid) December 30, 2020

Welp I guess that confirms it — I post random shit every day (@mannyfreshs75) December 31, 2020

For those that don't know: Arbiter is the deuteragonist of both Halo 2 and Halo 3, and is a supporting character in Halo 5: Guardians. Beyond Master Chief and Cortana, he is the most well-known character in the series, and one fan would surely love to see return, even if it's in a smaller role.

