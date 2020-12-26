Former PS4 Exclusive Coming to Xbox Series X

✖

A former PS4 exclusive is coming to Xbox Series X early next year. When the Xbox Series X launched last month, it did so with more power and goodwill than the PS5, but this was undermined by a lack of compelling games, especially of the exclusive variety. Xbox Game Studios is still working on addressing the latter, but in the meantime, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamers do have a new game to look forward to, one that was exclusive to PS4 at one point.

Publisher Merge Games and developer Infuse Studio have announced that Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sometime in early 2021. When exactly during the first part of 2021, isn't divulged, but the pair do note the game will only be available digitally.

Spirit of the North debuted back in November 2019, via the PS4 and PS4 only. Then in May 2020, the game came to Nintendo Switch and PC. This was followed up by the release of the "Enhanced Edition" on November 26. Right now, this version is only playable on PS5, but that will change sometime in early 2021.

"Spirit of the North is a single-player third-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox."

At the moment of publishing, pricing information has not been divulged, but the game costs $20 on PS5, so it's safe to assume it will cost $20 on Xbox Series X as well. Interestingly, the game is available at retail on PS5, but as noted, there's no word of a physical edition on Xbox Series X.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: