Save $100 on an Xbox One When You Get ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ on Amazon

Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives tomorrow, October 26th for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. If you’ve been thinking about picking up one of these consoles just to play it (it’s definitely that good), there are some deals going on right now that you should seriously consider.

If you’re leaning towards an Xbox One, Amazon is currently running a promotion that offers $100 off XBox One consoles (bundles might be fair game) when you buy Red Dead Redemption 2. All you need to do is purchase the items in a single order (only products sold by Amazon are eligible). GameStop is offering a similar deal, though you must be a PowerUp Rewards member to qualify. This deal can also be maximized with the huge trade-in promotion GameStop is currently running. UPDATE: Walmart has chimed in with a deal that offers your choice of Xbox One X console, Red Dead Redemption 2, a bonus wired controller, and a $5 Xbox Gift card. When all is said and done, it should save you over $100.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that all of these deals are going to be very, very short-lived, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of them.

On the other hand, if you’ve been thinking about splurging on a PlayStation 4 to play games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption II, the best deal going right now is on the Red Dead Redemption II PS4 Pro bundle for $399, which includes a free copy of the game. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now, but sell outs are inevitable, so jump on it while you can.

The official description for Red Dead Redemption 2 reads:

America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.