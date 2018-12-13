Xbox One Tops 40 Million Units Sold Worldwide

The PlayStation 4 console may be a truly dominating force in the game industry with over 86 million units sold; but the Xbox One is hardly a “slouch” in its second place position.

A new report from VGChartz indicates that Microsoft‘s latest game console isn’t doing too bad, as it sold over 207,000 units for the week ending November 17. That brings its total units sold to just over 40 million since its debut in 2013. Even though that’s slightly below half of PS4’s sales count, it’s still a great success for the company.

VGChartz also broke down the number of games sold since the system’s release with nearly 269 million retail releases in the past five years. (The site did not report how digital games fared in that same time period.)

As for the region where the system sold the most, the United States accounts for 56 percent, or just over 22.5 million units; Europe is close behind, selling 10.8 million units; and Japan registered under .5 percent overall, with a paltry 101,000 units.

The game that sold the most on the console? None other than Grand Theft Auto V, clearing out over 8 million copies sold. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was close behind in second place; and another Call of Duty game, WWII, followed in third. In fact, most of the list is comprised of games from Activision’s franchise.

Here’s the full top ten best-sellers, based on the numbers:

Grand Theft Auto V (8.31 million units) Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (7.32 million units) Call of Duty: WWII (6.17 million units) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (5.22 million units) Battlefield 1 (5.12 million units) Fallout 4 (4.95 million units) Halo 5: Guardians (4.89 million units) Minecraft (4.77 million units) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (4.74 million units) Star Wars: Battlefront 2015 (4.14 million units)

At this point, it’s unlikely that Xbox One will catch up with PlayStation 4’s lead. But it’s doing good where it currently stands; and Microsoft has some big plans ahead for 2019, including the oft-delayed (but finally releasing) Crackdown 3, as well as Gears 5 and a handful of other titles coming from third-party publishers.

Past that, it’s already adding a number of studios to its arsenal for exclusive games on Xbox hardware, including the Xbox One X and whatever comes down the road to compete with PlayStation 5.

Congrats to Microsoft on reaching this impressive sales feat. Now let’s see where 2019 goes!

(Hat tip to VGChartz for the scoop!)