Xbox Live Gold Makes 4 New Games Free for Xbox One and Xbox Series X Players

Microsoft has made four new games free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers via Games With Gold and it's January lineup of free games, all of which are playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Since January 1, the critically-acclaimed Little Nightmares has been free since January 1. However, joining it is now Dead Rising, Breakdown, and Frontlines: Fuel of War, the last of which is a surprise freebie subscribers had no clue was coming.

As always, all four games are only available to download for a limited time, with this window ranging from January 31 to February 15 depending on the game. More specifically, every game above not named Dead Rising should only be free until January 31, while the survival-horror game from Capcom will be free until the middle of next month.

Like every month, these freebies are limited to Games With Gold, which means they are limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. However, once downloaded each game is yours to keep and play whenever you'd like as long as you maintain an active subscription. What happens if this subscription lapses? Well, you will lose access to all games downloaded for free courtesy of it until you subscribe back up.

Below, you can read more about each game and find other relevant information: