Xbox Live Gold Makes 4 New Games Free for Xbox One and Xbox Series X Players
Microsoft has made four new games free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers via Games With Gold and it's January lineup of free games, all of which are playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Since January 1, the critically-acclaimed Little Nightmares has been free since January 1. However, joining it is now Dead Rising, Breakdown, and Frontlines: Fuel of War, the last of which is a surprise freebie subscribers had no clue was coming.
As always, all four games are only available to download for a limited time, with this window ranging from January 31 to February 15 depending on the game. More specifically, every game above not named Dead Rising should only be free until January 31, while the survival-horror game from Capcom will be free until the middle of next month.
Like every month, these freebies are limited to Games With Gold, which means they are limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. However, once downloaded each game is yours to keep and play whenever you'd like as long as you maintain an active subscription. What happens if this subscription lapses? Well, you will lose access to all games downloaded for free courtesy of it until you subscribe back up.
Below, you can read more about each game and find other relevant information:
Dead Rising
Dead Rising is a zombie action-adventure game that boasts an open-world and survival-horror elements that debuted back in 2008 via Keji Inafune and Capcom.
Platform: Xbox One (playable on Xbox Series X via backward compatibility)
Little Nightmares
Little Nightmares is a puzzle-platformer with horror elements that released in 2017 via developer Tarsier Studios and publisher Bandai Namco. Its highly-anticipated sequel is poised to release next month.
Platform: Xbox One (playable on Xbox Series X via backward compatibility)
Breakdown
Breakdown is a first-person action game that was released back in 2004 via developer Namco and publisher EA that was notable for being an original Xbox exclusive.
Platform: Xbox (playable on Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility)
Frontlines: Fuel of War
Frontlines: Fuel of War is a first-person military shooter from developer Kaos Studios and publisher THQ that hit back in 2008.
Platforms: Xbox 360 (playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility)