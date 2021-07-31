Xbox Game Pass Has New Games Including Two That Just Released This Week

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC -- have four new games, including two brand new games that just released this week, and did so to some buzz. As always, it's unclear how long any of the games will stick around for, but right now they are available to download, play, and even buy with a 20 percent discount.

The first of the four games -- and the most notable -- is The Ascent from Neon Giant and Curve Digital. Currently, it boasts a 74 or a 65 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. Despite this, it's been generating some considerable buzz, especially for a game of its size, and this may be because Xbox has put the spotlight on it a few times.

The second of the four games is Omno from developer Jonas Manke and publishers Future Friends Games and StudioInkyfox. It boasts an 80 and 77 on Metacritic, again, depending on the platform.

The final two games are Lethal League Blaze and Project Wingman, from Team Reptile and Sector D2 and Humble Games, respectively. The former has an 82 on Metacritic while the latter boasts a 75.

Below, you can check out a trailer of each game, read a description of each game, and find information about what platforms they are now available on.